Easterners Throng Onitsha Stadium for Hero Lager’s Nwanne Connect

Nwanne Connect, The Largest Gathering of Brothers held over the weekend in Onitsha with top Nigerian artists performing hit songs. The campaign is in recognition of Igbo people, culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Some of the artists that performed include the P-Square brothers, IllBliss, Zoro, HarrySong, SlowDogg, Mr Raw, Nkem Owoh, White Money and others.

Hero Lager, popularly called “O’Mpa”, is a cultural brand mostly preferred by Easterners and those who appreciate quality beer. Hero Lager brand is known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture.

According to RudeBoy, a brand ambassador of the brand, “This is the first time we are having anything like Nwanne Connect. We thank Our South East consumers for sticking with Hero Lager because it is our own and we should be proud of it. Remember Igba Boi and what Hero Lager has done to empower these boys in business who are doing great today.” This was also echoed by rapper, Zoro, Nkem Owoh, White Money, and Mr Raw who all spoke to the press with glowing commendation for Hero Lager.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said, “Igbo people anywhere in the world, always call one another, Nwanne, which means you are my brother and you can count on me as a brother. We are here to celebrate 10 years of Hero Lager being a core part of the lives of people in the South East of Nigeria. At this point, we need unity in the country and Igbo land. So, when we say Nwanne let’s connect it’s for a good course of being heroes in what we do and being united as brothers. We thank our consumers in the South East for the continuous support.”

Nwanne Connect is riding on the heels of a successful Ahagiefula! May Your Name Never Be Forgotten campaign which was organized last year by Hero Lager.

Also Speaking about the Nwanne Connect campaign, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said, “What we do is evaluate consumer sentiments, understand what the consumer needs and wants from the brand. What the consumer tells us they want we listen to and comply with because Hero Lager is a people’s brand. Nwanne Connect is just answering the call of what the consumer desires and demands from the Hero Lager brand. We try to be consumer-centric as possible which means the event will continue for as long as the consumer says it should.”

The Onitsha Stadium was teaming with a large crowd of music and fun-seekers who were treated to earth-quaking music performances by P-Square, IllBliss, Zoro, Mr Raw, HarrySong, SlowDogg, White Money, and veteran actor Nkem Owoh, among other leading talents. Nwanne Connect is the first time Igbos would bring together accomplished Igbos from home and abroad to celebrate their being Igbos and be proud of who they are.

Hero Lager is a product from the stables of International Breweries, a proud member of the world’s biggest brewer with more than 400 beer brands, AB InBev.