First Lady Oluremi Tinubu advocates for universal access to Quality Lifelong Learning

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has performed the Groundbreaking/Sod-Turning ceremony for the construction of the Alternative High School For Girls in Osogbo the Osun State capital.

The event is under the Access to Education For All Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, an initiative of the First Lady.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu described the school as another opportunity for girls and women who had to stop schooling for sundry reasons but are desirous of formal education, to pursue their dreams.

“The alarming rate of school dropouts among girls is a stark reminder of the need for alternative solutions in their educational pursuits. The consequences of this challenge are profound, affecting not only their individual lives but also attendant socio-economic implications for our Nation. We cannot afford to squander the potential and talents of half of our population”.

She expressed the hope that the girls and women who would be beneficiaries of the school would optimize the chance to complete high school, acquire higher education and valuable life skills, to enable them to reach their full potential in life.

“As we embark on this noble endeavor, let us remember the words of Nelson Mandela, who once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” I urge us to commit to this, knowing that with education, we can break the chains of poverty, ignorance, and inequality, by providing our women and girls with tools and resources to thrive and succeed”.

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke at the Osun State Government House, Osogbo when the First Lady was in the State to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Alternative High School for Girls on Tuesday 23rd April, 2024.

The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu announced at the event that the groundbreaking event will culminate in the launch of the #WeAreEqual Campaign in Nigeria, an initiative championed by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

She explained that she will be using education as a tool to promote the Campaign in Nigeria.

“This campaign recognizes that true equality requires equal access to education and that educated women are the foundation of strong, prosperous societies. The official launch date of the event will be in May 2024 by the special grace of God”.

In his remarks, the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke assure the First Lady of his readiness to follow up and provide the school support,

He highlighted that his administration is committed to the course of women and girls to ensure their rights and safety are guaranteed.

In her remarks, the Wife of the Osun State governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu especially for her fairness and justice which was evident in the transparent manner Osun State was chosen for the construction of the school.

When completed, the school will provide learning facilities for the high school cadre, vocational and skills learning, a library, a sick bay and a creche.

The ceremony which was performed by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was witnessed by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetima, the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Wives of 12 State Governors, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers in the state among others.