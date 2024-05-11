Anambara State Women Association Lagos, Launching of N200m for Permanent Site held in Lagos

L-r …Anambara State Women Association Lagos, (ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli; presenting award of Excellence to Dr Catherine Onubogu , while others watch.

R-L…Royal Father of the day , Eze Igbo of Amuwo Odofin and Festac Town, HRM Prosper Chukwuka, Presenting Visionary & ASTUE Golden Mother award to Chief (Mrs.) Anthonia Ugokwe (Iyom Ugochinemeze); (ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli and others.

L-r… Aswal Patron , Chief Raph Ezeokoli (Ideh Anambra) ; (ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli, presenting award to Royal Father of the day. H.R.H Eze Joosy Egwuatu (JP); Eze Igbo of Amuwo Odofin and Festac Town, HRM Prosper Chukwuka.

L-r… Aswal Patron , Chief Raph Ezeokoli (Ideh Anambra) (ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli, presenting award to H.R.H Eze Joosy Egwuatu (JP); Eze Igbo of Amuwo Odofin and Festac Town, HRM Prosper Chukwuka and others.

L-r… (ASWAL) member ,Barrister (Mrs.) Adanna Madu; Dr (Mrs) Chinwe Obikwelu; (ASWAL) president Mrs. Rita Okoli; 1st vice president Barr, (Mrs) Ebele Mgbeojikwe and Lolo Anayo Juliana Okpala.

L-r… (ASWAL) member ,Barrister (Mrs.) Adanna Madu; Dr (Mrs) Chinwe Obikwelu; (ASWAL) president Mrs. Rita Okoli; 1st vice president Barr, (Mrs) Ebele Mgbeojikwe; Lolo Anayo Juliana Okpala.

L-r… Abaniwu Jocye Nma; Ifeoma Onyiloha ; Mbamah Veronica and Amb (Chief) Mrs Kate Ugoka.

L-r… (ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli; presenting award to Dr Obinna Azonobi his wife Mrs Azonobi; (ASWAL) member, Barrister (Mrs.) Adanna Madu; Dr (Mrs) Chinwe Obikwelu.

L-r… Chairperson .Lolo Anayo Juliana Okpala; presenting award to Chief (Mrs) Josphine Okeke- Onwudiwe (Iyaloja of Lagos ,(ASWAL) President Mrs. Rita Okoli; while others watch .

L-r… Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Head of the Anambra State Liaison Office in Lagos, Barrister Leo Chiegboka with an awardee ,Chief (Mrs.) Chizoba Malize.

From 3rd left Royal Fathers of the day , Eze Igbo of Amuwo Odofin and Festac Town, HRM Prosper Chukwuka ; HRH Eze Jossy Egwuatu (Eze Onyeozioma) ; Chief Raph Ezeokoli (Ideh Anambra) ; President (ASWAL) Mrs. Rita Okoli; 1st vice president Barr, (Mrs.) Ebele Mgbeojikwe ,during the investiture , award and launching of N200,000.000. (two hundred million Naira) Permanent Site held in Lagos. on 4/5/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

