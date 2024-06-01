Apostle Edith Grace Enajamo ,awarded African Clergy Woman of the Year

The African Woman Recognition Award recently honored Apostle Edith Grace Enajamoh popularly known as Woman Of Great Grace with the title of African Clergy Woman of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes her significant contributions in Nigeria, particularly her efforts to support and uplift the downtrodden. Apostle Grace’s ministry spans cities, villages, and rural areas, where she is a well-known and respected preacher. This award is coinciding at her recently concluded 40th birthday which she recently celebrated.

In addition to her preaching, Apostle Grace is an accomplished psalmist with numerous musical compositions to her name. She is the founder of The Greatest Grace of God Tabernacle, a ministry through which she has consistently demonstrated her dedication to spreading the Word of God and making a positive impact on people’s lives.

She has not only been described as dutiful and beautiful woman outside, Grace has been said to be a woman of virtue that has a good soul.

Apostle Grace also serves as the coordinator of the National Prayer Conference and is an active philanthropist. Her literary works, including the book “100 Positive Degrees Over Nigeria,” further highlight her influence and dedication to her faith and community.

As a renowned televangelist based in Abuja, Apostle Grace continues to reach a wide audience with her messages of hope and inspiration. The African Woman Recognition Award is a testament to her remarkable achievements and the profound impact she has made in Nigeria and beyond.

Apostle Edith Grace Enajamo’s commitment to her community and her faith has earned her widespread admiration and respect. Congratulations to Apostle Grace on receiving this well-deserved award.

