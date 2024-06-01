Champion Newspapers Limited
Renowned Entertainer BAMITEE set to come out big in his latest track

Entertainment
17
Bamitefa Babatunde Ayodele popularly known as Bamitee continues to make waves in the entertainment industry following his successful music in the past years.

 

Bamitee, is a distinguished influencer and a seasoned versatile artiste  who has professionally possessed over 12 years experience in the music industry with his single titled ” IDERA”, & “ORIMI”.

 

Speaking with some set of journalists, Bamitee highlights why he temporary went off entertainment, reiterated how he lost  his god- mother Abiola Ibraheem, his major sponsor, weeping how she had been the pillars of his journey, supported his music career over the years before she passed away

 

BAMI-TEE who is also a film actor has been an independent and entrepreneur after the death of Mrs Abiola Ibraheem, he came back last year on media and was able to do another song title “Maami”

(My Mother ). He recently did a new single titled “ADA”, a love song .

 

Bamitefa Babatunde Ayodele is still single and doing well. He is fully back in music, his songs is enjoying air play both in radio stations and otherwise. You can play listen and download all his songs, they are on Boomplay, Audiomack etc.

 

