World Menstrual Hygiene day organisis by WaterAid Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r... Director, (Water Resources) in  Lagos State  ministry . Engr Adisa Yinusa;  Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr  Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi; Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao; guest speaker, Founder Osaide  for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia  Opene-Odili; Project coordinator Lagos water Corporation Engr (Mrs) Titilola Bright-Oridami; during the world Menstrual Hygiene day organised by waterAid Nigeria held at Providence hotel GRA ikeja Lgos on 30/05/2024.
L-r…Mrs Grace Nnabuihe Award;  Engr Helen Omolanke – Taiwo, both Panelist; Director, (Water Resources) in  Lagos State  ministry . Engr Adisa Yinusa;  guest speaker, Founder Osaide  for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia  Opene-Odili; Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao;  Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr.  Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi.

L-r …Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao;  Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi.  Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is Representative Mrs Jaji Bolatilo;  Dr Olufunmilola Eso ;  Mr Oluwarotimi Henry Adenigba. Both Panelists, Project coordinator Lagos water Corporation Engr (Mrs) Titilola Bright-Oridami.

L-r…  Student from Oregun Senior High School ,Onifade Hanifah received a sanitary pad gift from  Founder Osaide  for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia  Opene-Odili; Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is Representative Mrs Jaji Bolatilo; Director, (Water Resources) in  Lagos State  ministry . Engr Adisa Yinusa.

Guest Speaker ,Founder Osaide  for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia  Opene-Odili, addressing the participants.

Cross section of the participants  during the word Menstrual Hygiene day  on ‘together for a  #periodfriendly world’ organised by waterAid Nigeria held at Providence hotel GRA ikeja Lagos on 30/05/2024 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

