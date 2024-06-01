World Menstrual Hygiene day organisis by WaterAid Nigeria held in Lagos

L-r…Mrs Grace Nnabuihe Award; Engr Helen Omolanke – Taiwo, both Panelist; Director, (Water Resources) in Lagos State ministry . Engr Adisa Yinusa; guest speaker, Founder Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr. Dr. Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Head of Lagos Programme WaterAid Nigeria, Dr Adebayo Alao; Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi. Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is Representative Mrs Jaji Bolatilo; Dr Olufunmilola Eso ; Mr Oluwarotimi Henry Adenigba. Both Panelists, Project coordinator Lagos water Corporation Engr (Mrs) Titilola Bright-Oridami.

L-r… Student from Oregun Senior High School ,Onifade Hanifah received a sanitary pad gift from Founder Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili; Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is Representative Mrs Jaji Bolatilo; Director, (Water Resources) in Lagos State ministry . Engr Adisa Yinusa.

Guest Speaker ,Founder Osaide for Girls in Science and Engineering foundation ,Engr .Dr Patricia Opene-Odili, addressing the participants.

Cross section of the participants during the word Menstrual Hygiene day on ‘together for a #periodfriendly world’ organised by waterAid Nigeria held at Providence hotel GRA ikeja Lagos on 30/05/2024 …PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

