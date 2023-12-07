Anglican Bishop condemns rate of global profanity, destruction of revered objects of worship

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, Wednesday in Onitsha, Anambra State, expressed grave indignation over what he described as the raging spate of profanity and wanton destruction of revered objects of worship in Nigeria and in many parts of the world.

He made the condemnation in a homily during a weekly worship session at the Calvary Chapel, Episcopal House, GRA, Onitsha, where he also marked as the beginning of the advent season.

The Anglican Bishop frowned at the way he said people profaned Jesus Christ and religious icons, saying that people defiled Christ in many ways through their words and actions.

According to him, “People today neither have respect for God nor for the Holy Spirit or even for sacred things”, adding that it was time people realised the implications of their actions and words.

While reminding both Christians and non-believers of what he called soon coming of Jesus Christ, he warned people to desist from any act that was capable of roping them into sinful dispositions.

“Christ is coming again is a warning”, he hinted, advising that the implications of the warning should not be conceived lightly, adding, “The warning calls for sober reflections and genuine repentance”.

In a marked deep emotional appeal, Bishop Nwokolo, had while calling on people for repentance said, “We can come to Christ now and turn away from our sins and live godly life.

“Let us not wait for tomorrow. Now is the time. Make a vow to reconcile with God today and endeavour to redeem the pledge. Don’t take serious things lightly”, he admonished.

