Police dislodges terrorist camp in Imo Community, kills Commander recovers arms

Metro news
Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
 VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

 

Imo  state police command  says it  has dislodged  a terrorist camp  in a community in Aboh  Mbaise   local Government Area of  the  state following the confessions made by the suspected  IPOB/ESN members

 

According to an official release  issued  in Owerri   by the  command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye  the suspects were allegedly involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and other dastardly acts in the Mbaise axis,

 

The statement disclosed that the operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa on Monday,  December 4, 2023 stormed the criminal hideout  at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of the  State

 

Henry  Okoye said in the release that in the process, the Second in Command to the gang leader, whom he said has been on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis was neutralized in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the  Police operatives.

 

He said, ” While others escaped with gunshot injuries,  One AK 47 riffle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralized terrorist pointing out that an operation is in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the Law.

 

The state Commissioner of Police,  CP Aboki Danjuma, the release further said,  while appreciating the operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against all forms of violent crimes in the State, reiterates the Command’s resolve to collaborate with other sister security agencies towards achieving a peaceful and more secured Imo State during and after the Yuletide seasons.

 

The release said that the commissioner of police therefore called on the people of the state to support the Police and other sister security agencies with timely and actionable information that will assist in the crusade against Terrorism in the State. He encourages owners of hospitals and first-aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest Police station.

 

Peter
