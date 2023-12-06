COP28: NDDC Seeks Partnerships on Green Innovations

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has expressed determination to embrace clean energy sources through practical approaches such as nature-based solutions and green innovations.

Speaking during a side event at the Climate Change Conference, COP28 in Dubai, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the Commission was leveraging on the key sectors of the energy transition plan, to develop new green skills and create new jobs. He noted that significant investments, partnerships and collaboration were required to succeed in this direction.

Ogbuku said: “Our gathering at COP28 is a reminder of the urgent need for several and collective actions to address the issues of climate change.

“Sustainable development for the Niger Delta region is underscored by the high vulnerability of the region to impacts of climate change and environmental pollution. The high exposure of the region to sea level rise, storm surges, coastal erosion, and river flooding, compounded by increasing human-induced pressures on coastal areas made the region one of the most impacted by climate change in Africa.”

Ogbuku observed that the vulnerability of the region was further aggravated by oil spillages, gas flaring and environmental degradation, noting: “While the Niger Delta region is a critical ecosystem, rich in natural resource, and a significant contributor to the global economy, this vast resource is intricately interwoven with compounding climate change and environmental issues.”

He said further: “These resources have the leveraging-capacity for the transition to a low carbon, climate-resilient development pathway.”

The NDDC boss said that the Commission would explore the four major themes of COP28, namely; “technology and innovation, inclusion, frontline communities, and finance.” He explained that NDDC was participating at the climate change conference to leverage the spirit of the themes to seek partnerships in green innovations and finance to fast-track green initiatives aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 degree centigrade by 2030.

Ogbuku stated: “NDDC is determined to mainstream climate considerations in our operations and in our development planning and implementation. Our theme at this Side Event: “Green Innovation for Climate-Resilient Development in the Niger Delta Region: A Credible Approach for Net-Zero Target,” shows our commitment to national and international direction for carbon neutrality.”