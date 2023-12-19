Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC welcomes new chairman, bids farewell to retirees

The Board of Directors of Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC announced significant changes in its leadership, marking the retirement of Mazi Emmanuel Kanu Ivi and Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu (rtd), and the appointment of High Chief Samuel Oni as the new Chairman.

Mazi Emmanuel Kanu Ivi, an esteemed member of the Board, will officially retire on 31st December 2023. Mazi Ivi has been an integral part of Abbey for the past 30 years, first as a Director and later as the Chairman. The Board expressed its deepest appreciation for his unparalleled and exemplary leadership, which played a pivotal role in the bank’s success.

High Chief Samuel Oni was appointed as the new Chairman, effective 1st January 2024. High Chief Oni, a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Association of Certified and Chartered Accountants London, brings extensive experience to the role. His career included roles such as Director of Other Financial Institutions Department, Internal Audit, and Bank Examination at the Central Bank of Nigeria. He had also served as a Director of United Bank for Africa Plc and Chairman of UBA Capital, London.

In addition to the retirement of Mazi Ivi, the Board also announced the retirement of Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu (rtd) with effect from 31st December 2023. The Board expressed its gratitude for Air Vice-Marshal Soewu’s 18 years of unbroken and meritorious service to Abbey Mortgage Bank.

Abbey Mortgage Bank had thrived as a trailblazing institution under the leadership of Mazi Emmanuel Kanu Ivi and Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu (rtd). Through highs and lows, the bank experienced transformation and success under their guidance.

The retirement of both Mazi Ivi and Air Vice-Marshal Soewu (rtd) was marked by a lovely valedictory dinner held on December 14, 2023. The event was attended by the families of the outgoing members, and member of the Managing Committee of the bank. During his speech at the Valedictory Dinner, Managing Director Mobolaji Adewumi expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, “From my heart, sincere thanks to Mazi Emmanuel Kanu Ivi and Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu (rtd) for their invaluable support. Mazi’s handling of challenges has been truly impressive. Their dedication has left a lasting mark on Abbey Mortgage Bank. We draw inspiration from their leadership.”

The Board looks back at a successful era and is confident that the wealth of experience and leadership qualities of High Chief Samuel Oni will contribute to the continued growth and success of Abbey Mortgage Bank.

