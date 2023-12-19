Champion Newspapers Limited
Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, marks Christmas Get-Together for widows in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Guest Speaker,  Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria  Rev Dr. Emmanuel Awazie; former Lagos District superintendent Assemblies of God,  Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo and Pastor (Mrs) Charity Awazie, during the Christmas Get-together for Widows. free Medical Treatment, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos on 14./12/2023...  PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of the Widows at the Programme.

Cross Section of the women at the screening Exercise.

L-r… Founder Life Support  Foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; presenting cash and food items to a widow Mrs Ugonma Onuoha.

R-L …Founder Life Support  Foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi, presents a working stick to a widow.

Founder Life Support   Foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, presenting cash of ten thousand naira each /food and drugs to the widows.

L-r …Guest Speaker,  Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria  Rev Dr Emmanuel Awazie;  his wife Pastor (Mrs) Charity Awazie; Former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God,  Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi; Pastor Vincent Ezima and Rev Daniel Balogun.

Cross Section of the Widow, Praising God, one of the Sponsors   Rev. Dr Sam Ufomadu and his wife Mrs. Nkechi during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment about 800 widows where attended, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .14./12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

