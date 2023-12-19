Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, marks Christmas Get-Together for widows in Lagos

Cross Section of the women at the screening Exercise.
L-r… Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; presenting cash and food items to a widow Mrs Ugonma Onuoha.
R-L …Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi, presents a working stick to a widow.
Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, presenting cash of ten thousand naira each /food and drugs to the widows.
L-r …Guest Speaker, Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev Dr Emmanuel Awazie; his wife Pastor (Mrs) Charity Awazie; Former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi; Pastor Vincent Ezima and Rev Daniel Balogun.
Cross Section of the Widow, Praising God, one of the Sponsors Rev. Dr Sam Ufomaduand his wife Mrs. Nkechi during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment about 800 widows where attended, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .14./12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society
