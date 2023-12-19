Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, marks Christmas Get-Together for widows in Lagos

Cross Section of the Widows at the Programme.

Cross Section of the women at the screening Exercise.

L-r… Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; presenting cash and food items to a widow Mrs Ugonma Onuoha.

R-L …Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi, presents a working stick to a widow.

Founder Life Support Foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, presenting cash of ten thousand naira each /food and drugs to the widows.

L-r …Guest Speaker, Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev Dr Emmanuel Awazie; his wife Pastor (Mrs) Charity Awazie; Former Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; his wife founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo; Rev Maxwell Emesi; Pastor Vincent Ezima and Rev Daniel Balogun.

Cross Section of the Widow, Praising God, one of the Sponsors Rev. Dr Sam Ufomadu and his wife Mrs. Nkechi during the Christmas Get-together for Widows free Medical Treatment about 800 widows where attended, held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .14./12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

