Heirs Energies raises performance bar with more integrity awards

More accolades have continued to trail Heirs Energies, an indigenous-owned integrated energy company as the company marked another milestone by securing the esteemed “Excellence in Sustainable Energy Operations” award at the 2023 Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) organised by BusinessDay Media.

This accolade reaffirms Heirs Energies’ strategy towards meeting Africa’s unique energy needs in a sustainable manner.

The Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) honours outstanding achievements across various sectors, acknowledging innovation, impact, and sustainable practices among companies nationwide. Heirs Energies emerged a clear leader in the sectoral awards category for its exemplary contributions to sustainable energy operations, a testament to its dedication to revolutionising the energy landscape.

Chief executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osayande Igiehon, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This award is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication and validates our commitment to a shared destiny with the local communities in which we operate. At Heirs Energies, sustainability is not just a goal but our guiding principle driving every oneof our initiatives.”

Heirs Energies prioritises transparency, ethics, and corporate social responsibility, ensuring its operations deliver on its sustainability objectives.By empowering communities, mitigating environmental impact, and driving socio-economic development, Heirs Energies continues to demonstrate the capacity to deliver sustainable energy solutions while leveraging emerging technologies.

Heirs Energies Limited (Formerly known as HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is an indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals in achieving net zero by 2050. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.