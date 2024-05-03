EKEDC Customers Along the Ajah-Ibeju Corridors to Enjoy Improved Power Supply as TCN Commissions 1 X 63MVA Mobile Substation in Ajah

Customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) under the Ajah and Ibeju business units (districts) will experience improved power supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) commissions a 63MVA-132/33KVA mobile substation at the Ajah Transmission Station. The mobile substation replaces a failed unit, resulting in load shedding and reduced power supply allocation to customers within that axis.

The long-awaited project was commissioned by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who emphasized that the project is a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of reliable and sustainable power supply. He added that it will enhance transmission efficiency and reliability nationally. Being a mobile transformer, the transformer can also be used as a stopgap during maintenance and emergencies.

Reacting at the commissioning, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Mrs Rekhiat Momoh, commended the Federal Government for the intervention that will bring about improved power supply to customers within the axis. She appreciated the government’s giant strides in the power sector adding that the dream of uninterrupted power supply is coming to fruition.

“We thank the Federal government, its partners; FGN Power Company and Siemens Energy, for this initiative. EKEDC is willing to collaborate with government at all levels to ensure that Nigerians enjoy a stable, reliable and constant electricity supply we all crave” she noted.

In attendance at the commissioning is the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, Acting CEO of EKEDC, Mrs Rekhiat Momoh, Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, Chief Technical Adviser to the Minister of Power, Mr Adedayo Olowoniyi, among other power industry dignitaries.

EKEDC is committed to improving power supply to its customers through various initiatives including bilateral agreements, renewable energy sources and embedded generation.