Abaribe Condemns Killing of Soldiers in Aba

…….Calls for immediate Arrest of Culprits

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Former Senate Minority Leader , Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described as disheartening and barbaric the alleged killing of some Soldiers on guard duty in Aba by hoodlums .

In a statement in Abuja by his Media Adviser Uchenna Awom on Thursday, called on the security authorities to immediately apprehend the killers and ensure that the perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

Senator Abaribe who represents Abia South in the Senate said there is no justification whatsoever for anybody or group of persons to harm any security officer not to talk of killing any in whatever guise.

Nonetheless, he appealed to the authorities particularly the military to mitigate the ugly situation for the sake of other Innocent civilians who are going about their respective businesses oblivious of the heinous conduct of demented souls that are bent on bringing society to its knees.

“I am at a loss as to the evil motives of those responsible for the killings. It can never be the character of our people and such devilish tendencies does not reflect who we are.

“Nothing on earth can justify what has happened . It is sorrowful and stands condemned. However, I appeal to the authorities to look beyond and consider the oblivious innocent civilians while going after the culprits for ultimate justice. Abaribe said.

Senator Abaribe consoled the families of the bereaved soldiers, the military authorities and government and people of Nigeria.