Bauchi Police arrests Mastermind of the killing of 6 Corps members during 2011 post election violence

From: SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder of Six serving Corps members in Giade LGA of Bauchi State 13 years ago, during the 2011 post- Election violence .

Disclosing this to newmen in a press briefing on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa said that the suspected mastermind of the gruesome murder, is 35 years old Kabiru Musa who is said to be a hardened criminal that had terrorised the Giade community.

According to the CP, on 18th April 2011, between the hours of 1230h – 1300hrs a group of youths led by the said Kabiru Musa AKA ‘Dawa’ had stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 Presidential Election result, armed themselves with dangerous weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, petrol (PMS) and attacked F/No. 020827 Woman Police Constable, late Rifkatu Bappa who was on counter duty at the charge room

Rifkatu Bappa sustained various degree of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare and confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Also , Dawa who was the Ringleader and his gang members, used petrol (PMS) and set ablaze a motor vehicle, one Toyota Starlet belonging to Mr. Peter Okoye which was kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack causing a breakdown of law and order.

The CP added that, “In furtherance of this dastardly act, the said Dawa attacked one Bridget Peter Okeye wife of Mr. Peter Okoye cut-off her fingers, the set fire of the said Motor vehicle affected/burned down the station which led to the gruesome murder of Six Corps members who were at the station for safety.”

The murdered Corps members were:

Nkwazema Anslem with call-up no. NYSC/OWP/2010/127350, state code; BA/10B/1160 state of origin; Imo State.

Adewumi seun paul with call-up no. NYSC/OOU/2010/155553, state code; BA/10B/1301, state of origin; Ekiti State.

Okpokiri Obinna with call-up no. NYSC/AUU/2010/180200, state code; BA/10C/0950, state of origin; Abia

Teidi Olawale Tosin with call-up no. NYSC/ILR/2010/215976, state code; BA/10C/1220, state of origin; Kogi State and Adewei Elliot with call-up no. NYSC/2011/0144144, state code; BA/11A/0274, state of origin; Bayelsa State.

Others were Ukeoma Ikechukwu Chibuzor with call-up no. NYSC/UNN/2011/077160, state code; BA/11A/1354, state of origin; Imo State.

“The above-mentioned Corps members (May their soul rest in peace) tried to take to their heels while the said suspected killer (Dawa) alongside his syndicate run in pursued of the corps members to their various locations of refuge and gruesomely murdered them one after the other,” The CP added.

He further stated that,”The syndicate also attacked and broke into shops of traders and carted away valuables, further causing a breakdown of law and order.”

According to the CP, “After a manhunt for a decade, the Suspect has been arrested and investigation is ongoing, after the conclusion, he will be arraigned in court based on the findings of the investigation.”

When newsmen interviewed the suspect , he denied participation in the heinous act though he said he was in Giade during the incident but did not go near the scene of the crime.

According to Kabiru Musa, he is a casual worker who eke a living doing menial labourer jobs around the or anywhere he is engaged.

A memeber of the Giade Community who was at the Police headquarters confirmed that indeed, said that Kabiru Musa was the person who led the mob action leading to the grievance murder of the Corps members and others including the Policewoman after setting the Divisional headquarters on fire.

The man who did not want his name on print said that the community are afraid of Kabiru because he is such a dangerous person that no one dare him.