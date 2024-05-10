5 injured as police, gunmen clash in Anambra, rob POS operator

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

No fewer than five persons were said to have suffered varying degrees of injury following a clash between Anambra Joint Task Force on Security made up of Police, Army and other sister security organizations and gunmen on Wednesday.

The incident which was said to have happened close to Campus of Anambra State University on Wednesday left five people with varying degrees of injury.

According to an eye witness, the gunmen had robbed a Point of Sales, POS operator in the area of the sum of N800,000.00 and started shooting indiscriminately leading to a stampede in the area.

The eye witness said ,the Joint Task Force on Security on getting wind of the incident moved swiftly and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel which made the hoodlums flee the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement made available to journalists in Awka said that no casualties were recorded.

While noting that security operatives repelled the hoodlums, he added,“ Anambra State Police Command Operatives have repelled and dispersed armed criminal elements, reported to have shot sporadically at Uli community, within the precinct of the Uli Campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. The Operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

“Consequently, more operatives, operational, and intelligence resources of the command have been further deployed to the area to reinforce the security of the university and its environs.

“Credible information from eyewitnesses reveals that the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, thereby causing fear among law-abiding citizens of the community. However, no casualties were recorded, and order has been fully restored in the area.

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and administration and the Command’s acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, psc, mnips, has ordered the operatives to ensure that criminal elements are fished out”.

“He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to maintain law and order, as well as the security and safety of residents of the community and State in general”

”Nonetheless, members of the public are advised to call the Command Control Room on 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08039334002 in the event of any distress. They can also use the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, usable on Android and Apple iOS phones, to make reports” he said.

At the time of filing the story, it is yet to be confirmed if there were deaths recorded in the course of the shooting.

