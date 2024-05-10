Fubara storms Rivers Assembly quarters, hints at possible rehabilitation works

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Amidst the tensed political atmosphere in Rivers State following the emergence of a factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly in Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday stormed the residential quarters of members of the House of Assembly.

Recalled that the Rivers Assembly Quarters has been used by the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers to carry out legislative functions since the burning of the Hallowed Chamber of the State Assembly Complex and it’s demolition by the state government for reconstruction works in October last year.

The visit to the Assembly complex by Governor Siminalayi Fubara sparked reactions by residents with many questioning the next line of action by the State Chief Executive, haven declared on Monday that the Martin Amaehwule-led lawmakers does not exist.

But Governor Fubara explained that his visit to the assembly quarters was to undertake on-the-spot assessment of condition of the structures for a possible rehabilitation work to restore its status and make it liveable.

Fubara who spoke shortly after inspecting the 15.24 kilometers long Emohua-Kalabari (Abalama-Tema) dual carriageway road project, questioned the surprise expressed by the people on his visit to the quarters.

He said, “Is the Assembly quarters not part of the state properties? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there?

“You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for my myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

Responding to the governor’s visit, the factional Speaker of the Assembly, loyal to Wike, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, said the lawmakers do not need his visit to their quarters, noting that all the building in the premises were still new and not due for renovation.

Amaehwule wondered why the governor would visit their quarters uninvited, even as he expressed fears that the governor was on the move to demolish the assembly quarters.

He said: “I want the world to see the building. There is nothing wrong with the buildings. It is not even up to two years old. It was constructed by the immediate past administration and commissioned in August 2022.

“Rivers people were stunned this afternoon when they got the information that the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, stormed the quarters of the Rivers State House of Assembly, yet in another attempt to demolish the quarters just the same way he demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.”

Amaewhule said the Rivers Assembly quarters is one of the best in Nigeria, expressed disappointment over the alleged undue interference by the Governor, stating that the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters was built for members of the House of Assembly, not for the Executive arm.

He said the Governor’s actions are unbecoming of a sitting Governor who is supposed to uphold the sanctity of the Law.

“We are ashamed to have a Governor who has no respect for our Constitution, laws, and democracy. Indeed, our Governor is an assault to our democracy,” Amaewhule said.

He said while other Governors are looking for ways to improve the well-being of their people, the Governor Fubara is busy looking for structures to demolish, adding that he has nothing to show but to demolish what other past Governors have built.

The Speaker affirmed that members of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly are not afraid and will continue to make laws for the good governance of the State, stressing that the Governor has no power over the legislature, as the House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution.

