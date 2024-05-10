NLNG records 53% rise in 2024 Nigeria Prize for Science entries

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) says it received 153 entries for the 2024 cycle of the Nigeria Prize for Science, a record of 53% increase over last year.

NLNG, the sponsor of the Nigeria Prize for Science (NPS) which had been on for 20 years handed over the submissions to the advisory board for the commencement of the adjudication process.

The organization’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr Andy Odeh formally extended the entries to the Chairman of the NPS Advisory Board, Professor Barth Nnaji, at the handover ceremony held at Sheraton hotel, Lagos on Thursday.

This year’s NPS theme— Innovations and Technologies for Reducing the Effect of Climate Change aims at addressing and proffering solution to Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

Mr. Odeh emphasised the importance of this year’s theme, stating that combating climate change is not only vital for Nigeria’s future but also essential for the survival of humanity.

“You can agree with me that the theme of this year’s prize will be of unquantifiable monetary value to the nation as you know that climate change, arising from green gas emission, remains a major setback to development of human,” he said.

NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development noted that 2024 was a special year for both The Nigeria Prize for Science, and its sister prize, The Nigeria Prize for Literature, as the prizes celebrate their 20th anniversary.

He stated that the Nigeria Prize for Science was an annual prize geared toward stimulating the advancement and application of science and technology, adding that the quest for a prestigious prize in science is expected to improve science and technology in Nigeria, resolve issues that are germane to development of the country and help improve the standards of living.

In his remarks, Chairman of the NPS Advisory Board, said he is impressed by the number of submissions and the sustenance of the prize over the years.

According to Prof. Nnaji, the NPS has triggered development in the country and continuously provided solutions to the leaders.

Other members of the Advisory Board are Chief Dr Nike Akande, a two-time minister and former President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Professor Yusuf Abubakar, a professor of Animal Breeding and Quantitative Genetics and the Coordinator of Agriculture Group, R & D Standing Committee, at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

