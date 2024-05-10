Wike cautions traders against arbitrary protest, urges due process

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned traders against staging protests without following due process, labeling such acts as intimidation.

The minister’s remarks came in response to a protest by traders from the Apo Mechanic village, who besieged the FCTA Secretariat entrance, demanding that Wike sign a lease agreement to enable them move to their permanent site at Wassa District.

The traders, who carried placards commending Wike’s developmental strides, appealed to him to sign the lease agreement, which was entered into since 2015.

Their chairman, Chimezie Ife, expressed frustration over the delay in allocating their permanent business environment, despite spending over N100 million since 2006.

Wike, visibly unimpressed, rebuked the traders for not writing to his office to discuss the delay or inform him of the protest.

He considered the protest sponsored and unnecessary, given the lack of prior communication.

“If you have a problem, channel it to me, and if I don’t solve it, take another step,” Wike said.

“Don’t barricade roads and obstruct traffic without informing me. That’s intimidation. Write to me, and we’ll sit down and talk. I’m not one to be intimidated.

“If this is the way you support government, then I don’t need it. Is this the way you support government by barricading the road and obstruction of traffic without informing me of anything.

“You never wrote to me that you want to see me or that we refuse to see you. Then what you will do is to wake up in the morning, and barricade the road and barricade the gate and then you are saying you are supporting me? Then I don’t need your support.

“What I don’t like is intimidation. If you have a problem, channel your problem to me and if I don’t solve it, then you can take another step.

“Something that has happened since 2015 and you didn’t take any step. Ministers have come and gone, and then I just came and I haven’t received any letter from you till today, saying there is a problem we are having and we think you can help us to solve the problem. Then all of a sudden, you are coming to say the good things am doing. What good things? Then you don’t need the good things.

Wike urged the traders to follow due process and write to his office to find a way forward.

He promised to review the papers and listen to their concerns, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over protests.

“What you should do, tell your people to go, then write that you want to see me, then we will sit down and talk. I am not one of those ones anyone will come and intimidate. Barricading the road I don’t like it. People coming to tarnisih the image of government is not right when we can sit and dialogue. If government have promised to give you land then I will look at the papers .

Earlir, the Chairman of the traders association, Chimezie Ife, said his members were tired of waiting since 2006 to be allocated their permanent business environment, having spent over N100 million.

He explained that since 2006 when the old Apo mechanic village was demolished with a promise for a permanent location, they waited untill 2011 where they applied for a land, but and were forced to spend over N100 million over time by officials of the Administration.

Despite the efforts and expenses, he lamented that the traders are yet to be allocated their land.

This, he added had prompted series of demonstrations against the administration with the hope the current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike will address the lingering issue.

