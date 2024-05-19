NDDC’s giant strides: Inaugurates N84b multiple projects across five states

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku’s led Executive Management Committee is chatting a new course in delivering the dividends of the Commission’s mandate.

With a forward looking, innovative and result oriented roadmap, the commission is well equipped towards ensuring a holistic and sustainable development of the Niger – Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.

That is why, in pursuing the mandate of development the Managing Director pointed out in his address during the last Board and Management Retreat from February 9th – 10th, 2024 held at Four Points By Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State that, the NDDC’s current management would explore means of reducing recurrent expenditure, while focusing on completing capital projects; only those that add value to the region and transforming it, in accordance with the 8 point Presidential Priorities, and the demands of the NDDC Act of 2000.

And in the light of the above, NDDC, will in the next two weeks commission 92 infrastructure projects executed at a cost of N84 billion across the nine mandates states in the region.

Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Mr. Pius Ughakpoteni, in a statement in Port Harcourt disclosed this in a statement saying that, the projects are already speaking of the impact the Commission is making in changing the development narratives of the region.

The projects he said included; the 25.7 kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, which creates a road link to the ancient city of Nembe, for the first time in living memory. The 9.15 km of pre-fabricated vertical drains on the swamp and seven Bridges is also among the star Projects in the area.

These projects executed at the cost of N24 billion, cuts the traveling time to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital from 3 hours on dangerous water routes/curves to mere 45 minutes and also opens up 14 communities for development.

The project was executed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, and is hailed as a model in NDDC’s partnership approach to tacking the development challenges of the region.

Also slated for commissioning is the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV Sub – station electrification project, executed at a cost of N8.3 billion to optimise power supply to local government areas in the southern part of Ondo State.

The project covers the construction of 45km double circuit 33KV feeder lines from Omotosho Power Station (Hook-up point) to Okitipupa and two 30MVA, 132/33KV Injection Substations with breakers, gantry and substation automation. It also includes the construction of a 3-bedroom semi-detached bungalow as service quarters.

The capacity of the power station is optimized with the provision of 2 x 60MVA, 132/33KV transformer and other ancillary works at Okitipupa injection Sub – station, rehabilitation of 35km 33/11KV transmission from Okitipupa-Igbokoda-Ugbonla and environs and the construction of 1km rigid pavement.

The electricity project will complement the Federal Government’s effort in the power sector development by improving power supply to Okitipupa, Igbokoda and other neighbouring communities in Ondo South Senatorial District, with direct value chain in small and medium scale industries, job creation and consequently engender growth and development in Ondo State.

In Akwa Ibom State, NDDC will also commission the 6.87 Kilometre Iko – Iwuochang road in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District of the state and consists of two-lane single carriage way, a 600-metre bridge and side drains.

The N10 billion virgin road project links 20 communities, hitherto separated by the Qua Iboe river.

While in Abia State, NDDC will commission the Obehie to Oke Ikpe-road reconstructed at a cost of N3.5 billion.

The Nine-kilometre road restores the road link between Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, through (Ukwa East/West) in Abia State.

It involved the reconstruction of seven kilometres of failed section of the road and the construction of three kilometres and 8 kilometres of drainage.

Other projects for commissioning during the event will include roads, electrification, a police station, health centres and school blocks.

This feat achieved by the present board has proven it’s resolved during the inauguration that, it has accepted to be part of the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to delivering on his 8 points Presidential Priorities ranging from Food Security, Ending of Poverty in Inclusivity, Job Creation, Anti – Corruption Stance, Rule of Law amongst others.