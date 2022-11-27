2023: PRP holds Membership Drive Summits across all six geopolitical zones in the country 

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has rolled out its membership drive summits that held across the six geopolitical zones and the 36 states of the federation recently.

A statement by its acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq said the summit is aimed aimed at guaranteeing the continuous growth of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The summits which was chaired by Zonal National Vice Chairmen of the party was organized in Abuja for North Central, Bauchi for North East, Kano for North West, Akwa Ibom for South South, Abia for South East and Ogun State for South West.

The statement further explained that the summits recorded massive attendance by the party stakeholders at all levels as issues of major importance to the parry were discussed which harped on the need for membership registration, documentation and delineation at the 176,846 Polling Units across the country.

It also reiterated the need for enlistment of credible persons as Polling Agents, Ward Collation Agents, LGA Collation Agents and State Collation Agents and the need for timely submission of their records to the National Secretariat for onward submission to INEC.

Another important issue discussed is the issue of the correct recording of members’ details in Polling units as well as Membership Registers to be collated by States, according to Wards and LGAs and submitted to the National Secretariat as States’ Membership Registers of party.

The need for States to ratify members into vacant and inactive State Executive Committee offices in line with the Circular on sharing of party offices at congresses was also at the front burner during the discussion

Also discussed was the need to have in place active State Bank Accounts to which the Chairmen, Secretaries and Treasurers of Chapters would be signatories in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PRP.

The meeting also deliberated on the urgent need to regularize the memberships of old party members as well as bringing new members into the party and for their records to be documented according to Polling Units with the aim of developing an updated national register of members for the party.

The statement challenged members at the State level to own the membership drive project by following it through with commitments that guarantee continuous growth of the party noting that chapters that flaunt constitutional provisions of the party can accordingly be disciplined.

It urged all registered members to collect their Voters Card (if they haven’t), and be ready to vote PRP candidates in the 2023 General Elections.

The statement pointed out that the summits will equally be held at State, Local Government and Ward chapters of the party across the federation for the realization of the aforementioned objectives.