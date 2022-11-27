You can’t kill me, Tinubu boast during Lagos APC presidential rally

-Says we’ll retire Atiku through our PVC in 2023

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday said his opponents cannot kill him, saying his supporters are ready to retire the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar politically in 2023 with their PVCs.

Tinubu who made the remarks while addressing his supporters during the Lagos APC presidential rally at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere organized by the party in the State was received by mammoth crowd at the venue.

Supporters started arriving the venue of the rally as early as 9am before the arrival of Tinubu who came with his running mate, Kashim Shettima and other entourage around 1pm.

Present at the rally include the host, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kaduna, Nasir El-rufai and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun.

Others are, Governors of Kogi, Yahya Bello, Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje and Jigawa, Abubakar Badaru.

Also the Director General of PCC and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, APC National Chairman, Abdullah Adamu, ex-Governors of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola, Ogun, Olusegun Osoba, Kayode Fayemi among others.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu said, “I’m indeed very grateful to God Almighty, to all of you people, to the members of Buhari’s cabinet. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting together a successful rally, saying, “I don’t think anything is missing here. We will continue to progress in good governance. You will not be forgotten in healthcare, education.”

While referring to the opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “This election will be about brooms revolution. You can’t kill me as you did kill others.” he boasted.

“I know one man, Atiku, he has been contesting since 1999. He ran under PDP, under AC, we gave him the platform but they repaid us with evils. Tell him to go and sit at home. Use your PVC to retire him this time around in 2023.”

Tinubu added that PDP ruled for 16 years without any meaningful impacts, adding “all the APC Governos have decided to support me. We shall move together to the Villa.”

In his comments, APC chairman, Adamu said, “Lagos has spoken and you have spoken well, you have come out en masse to show support.

“I’m appealing to you that it’s not over until it’s over. It’s not done until it’s done. APC has chosen good candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is the president in waiting.”

Gbajabiamila said, “We have come to energize the base. As you are energized, go out there to energize the spring voters. Everyone here is Batified. Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern day Nigerian politics.

“For those who doubt his age, tell them to go and meet his mother in the grave. He is the most educated candidate among the presidential candidates.

“I want to tell our South East and South South brothers, it is time to invest in Tinubu.”

The Chairman Progressives Governors, Bagudu said, “I stand here on behalf of all the APC Governos, I thank Lagosians for putting their trust in Asiwaju. Our party believes in Asiwaju.”

He explained that just as the country is currently challenged, Tinubu would tranform Nigeria as he did when he emerged as the Lagos Governor in 1999.

PCC DG, Lalong stated, “As we are coming, I didn’t only see human beings, I saw fishes jumping inside water to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the most suitable person that can succeed Buhari in 2023.

“It is very clear that Nigerins have decided to vote for Tinubu and Shettima. I know charity begins at home. I know he has the capacity and charisma to serve Nigerians . I plead with Lagosians to vote for him. Some candidates will come and give you false statistics. Buhari has told me to inform you that you should remain focus.”

In his welcome address, Sanwo-Olu said, “I thank you for standing with the architect of modern Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu. He is the champion that can bring cohesion of the nation. He is the right man for the right job.

“I have the privilege of working with him. He is a man that has fountain of knowledge. Let me welcome you to the city that is the home to everybody.”