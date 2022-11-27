ANCOPSS scores Gov. Emmanuel high on free and compulsory education in A’ Ibom state.

* Promises to investigate alleged extortions saga.

The Akwa Ibom state chapter of All Nigerian Conference of principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has scored Governor Udom Emmanuel over ninety five percent for his commitments to ensure the success of free and compulsory education at both primary and secondary schools levels in the state.

The state chairman, Comrade Steve John Akpabio in an exclusive chat with our correspondent on Wednesday in his office, said Governor Emmanuel didn’t only pay examinations fees for final year students in the state but has also paid to WAEC portal continuous assessment fees for students from Senior Secondary one to Senior Secondary three which many people don’t know.

According to him, Governor Udom Emmanuel has done well for sustaining the payment of subvention of N200 per student per term to every principal for effective running of the school system but pleaded that such payment be done quite on time to forestall attempt by principals to look for funds elsewhere to run the school.

” Our Governor has tried very well and we don’t take things for granted. That is the reason all principals must queue behind him for safe landing in 2023 and to interprete the free and compulsory education policy to a successful conclusion, especially as it forms part of his completion agenda.

I normally interact with my counterparts in other states and I find out that Akwa Ibom state is ahead in so many ways.

“Other states don’t give subvention to schools, they don’t pay uploaded continuous assessment fees of SS1- SS3 to WAEC portal in addition to the examinations fees.

“Retired teachers in Akwa Ibom state are paid pensions as soon as they retire. But in other states it is not so. I was shocked when I heard from my Delta State counterpart that pensions are paid to retirees five years after retirement.

It is also on record that Governor Udom Emmanuel has not only paid all the required money to prosecute the free and compulsory education and go home to sleep but has also encouraged effective teaching and learning by organizing seminar for teachers where experts are invited to update their knowledge and refresh their memories on key techniques that place Akwa Ibom teachers apar with their counterparts in other digitally advanced climes.

This and many more explained why teachers and students of Akwa Ibom state are becoming a cynosure of international reckoning, for example of recent, a teacher from the state was inducted as a Fulbright Fellowship scholar in far away United States of America, not to talk of some students from our public secondary schools who have been making waves by emerging tops in international competitions.

The saying that the hand that sprays perfume must ultimately smell perfume played out when Akpabio took out time to eulogize his fellow colleagues for giving their best to their professional calling.

According to him, the Governor could have paid all the money in this world but if the principals and tutors didn’t show commitment the money would have amounted to nothing. Hear him: “I therefore commend my fellow principals and other teachers for sacrificing their time and money in discharge of their duties, as I call on parents to also show commitments by buying text books and uniforms for their children.”

On alleged extortions by principals, Akpabio warned anyone indulging in the practice to desist, adding “instead of resorting to illegal levies to run the school principals should obtain loans, assuring that they would be reimbursed when subventions are paid.”

However he assured the commissioner of compliance to her directives and warning while promising to investigate, assuring that any one found culpable would be recommended for reprimand. Akpabio who didn’t stand proxy in defense of any principal especially those in the rural areas over the allegation, however called on any government functionary who has proof to buttress the allegation to come forward as ANCOPSS is ready to follow to the letter.

He therefore used the opportunity to advise the media as critical stakeholders in the education subsector, to always find time to hear from both sides when issue like that crops up before rushing to break the news in order not to break the society

“Teachers in public secondary schools in the state are really trying their best. Today, students in public secondary schools are competing favourably with their private secondary schools counterparts, winning laurels in competitions within and outside the state, even internationally, saying teachers deserve to be applauded for their heroic sacrifices and not vilified.”