2023 Presidency: ‘You will lose’ – Ganduje tells Wike during visit

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike will lose the 2023 presidency.

Ganduje said Wike would be a good loser because he has courage.

He spoke while receiving the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant in Kano.

“So, you have come to see your brothers and sisters. Good. You are aspiring for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We see your efforts.

“And at the end of it, you’d lose, but you’ll be a good loser. I appreciate good losers because they have courage. And since you are doing it peacefully, you’ll live long to fight again. I congratulate you, Mr ‘Wise’ Wike. Thank you and God bless.” He said.

Wike recently revealed his aspiration to govern Nigeria in 2023.

The governor had said he stands a better chance to take power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

