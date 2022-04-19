Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

2023 Presidency: ‘You will lose’ – Ganduje tells Wike during visit

People & Power
By Peter
3

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike will lose the 2023 presidency.

Ganduje said Wike would be a good loser because he has courage.

He spoke while receiving the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant in Kano.

“So, you have come to see your brothers and sisters. Good. You are aspiring for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We see your efforts.

“And at the end of it, you’d lose, but you’ll be a good loser. I appreciate good losers because they have courage. And since you are doing it peacefully, you’ll live long to fight again. I congratulate you, Mr ‘Wise’ Wike. Thank you and God bless.” He said.

Wike recently revealed his aspiration to govern Nigeria in 2023.

The governor had said he stands a better chance to take power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6485 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

2023: Sanwo-Olu gets second term backing from influential…

Suspend 2023 elections, install interim govt after Buhari’s…

2023 Rivers guber: Abe declares interest

Senate fires back at Ningi over statement on lawmakers

1 of 364