Umuanunu Nsu Health Center for commissioning Saturday

All is now set for the commissioning of ultra modern Umuanunu Nsu Health Centre scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Umuanunu Nsu Health Centre is a hybrid compact health centre designed to take care of the primary health care needs of the community. Equipped with the basic facilities of a health care centre including water and independent power supply, Umuanunu Nsu Health Centre is structured to serve as a holding treating and referral unit in the event of patients requiring of hospital and subsequent specialist treatment. Umuanunu Nsu Health Centre which is the first of it’s kind in the locality was sponsored by the Primary Health Care Development Agency. The project was initiated in 2018 by Honourable Chike Okafor, the Member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Imo State Commissioner for Health Dr (Mrs) Damaris Osunkwo who is from Ahiazu Mbaise and the Member representing Ehime Mbano at the Imo State House of Assemble are among dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

Speaking on arrangements for the commissioning of the health center, President General of Umuanunu Nsu Welfare Association (UNWA) Honourable Chijioke Ogbonna said that the opening of the centre is a landmark development in the area considering the long years of neglect suffered by the community saying that Umuanunu Nsu have long desired the presence of either the state or federal government in terms of infrastructural development and upgrade of quality of life of the people.

The commissioning of the health centre which he described as the beginning of a better life for the rural community was first scheduled for Wednesday April 20, 2022 but was moved to Saturday April 23 as to accommodate emerging interest groups which have indicated interest in partnering with the community in ensuring for the sustenance of the lofty ideals of the health centre.

According to him, prominent Umuanunu Nsu sons and daughters as well as well wishers have pledged their participation beyond the commissioning of the project hence his appeal to donor agencies both at federal and international levels including the World Health Organisation to extend assistance to the health centre.

“Due to the rare standard of our ultra modern health center and quality of our irreplaceable Community, some top politicians and well meaning Nigerians have successfully lobbied the government and Umuanunu Nsu people to shift the date of our health center launching/commissioning from the Wednesday 20th April 2022 to Saturday 23rd April 2022. The change is to enable most of them to make necessary preparations to grace the mega occasion in person. UNWA do regret any inconveniences the little adjustment may cause us, as we warm up for good surprises on that Saturday to remember” Mr. Asionye Ezenwa Isdore who is chairman of the publicity subcommittee of the Health Centre Commissioning planning committee had explained.

Chairman of the event planning committee Engineer Tobs Anyanwu had earlier informed that the Saturday’s event will wear all the gabs of a historic occasion to the extent that agents of government and representative of Non Governmental Organisations have been invited to grace the occasion. Cultural troupes from the community he said have perfected their rehearsals ahead of the opening ceremony. He therefore appealed to the good people of Umuanunu Nsu to be prepared to displace their usual hospitality in terms of playing hosts to guests.

For a better society