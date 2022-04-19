Breaking! Soludo appoints eight new officers

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday approved the appointment of eight new officers.

A press release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Sir Paul Nwosu listed the appointees to include, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata as MD/CEO ICT Agency, Mr Chike Anyaonu MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation and Mr. Joe Anatune as MD/CEO Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency

Others were, Arch. Okey Ezeobi GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Christian Aburime as Press Secretary Media, Barr. Tochukwu Nweke, Special Adviser Legal, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser Youth Empowerment Programme and Mr. Bob-Manuel Udoku, (Special Adviser Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism)