Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking! Soludo appoints eight new officers

Latest News
By Editor
3
By Pamela Eboh Awka
The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Tuesday approved the appointment of eight new officers.
A press release signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Sir Paul Nwosu listed the appointees to include, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata as MD/CEO ICT Agency, Mr Chike Anyaonu MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation and Mr. Joe Anatune as MD/CEO  Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency
Others were, Arch. Okey Ezeobi GM/CEO  Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr. Christian Aburime as Press Secretary Media, Barr. Tochukwu Nweke, Special Adviser Legal, Dr Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser Youth Empowerment Programme and Mr. Bob-Manuel Udoku, (Special Adviser Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism)
Continue Reading
Editor 4377 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Umuanunu Nsu Health Center for commissioning Saturday

Presidency to Kukah: Face your job or join politics

$418m Paris Club loan refund: Don’t tamper with our…

Suspend 2023 elections, install interim govt after Buhari’s…

1 of 873