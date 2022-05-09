2023 Presidency: APC ward chairman confirms Emefiele’s membership

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has been confirmed to be a part of the all progressive people’s congress APC.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Party Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Nduka Erikpume, confirmed this in an interview with a Punch correspondent on Sunday May 8, 2022 where he said the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is a member of the party.

Erikpume, also confirmed that the CBN governor had registered as an APC member since February 2021 and stated that he is a bonafide member of the party.

When asked whether Emefiele had registered in the APC, Erikpume said, “Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member.”

There have been a widespread of condemnation associated with the presidential ambition of the CBN governor, alot have argued that his aspiration to be president is not within the ambits of the constitution as he is not supposed to participate in partisan politics.