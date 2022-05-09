Defectors from PDP are Ingrates -Kunmi Mustapha……Chides LG Councillors to be loyal to Makinde administration

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, has described some party members that recently defected to parties like All Progressive Congress (APC), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as ungrateful to PDP that gave them political reckoning.

Mustapha said the defectors who have mostly benefitted from PDP as political office holders by winning elections under the party’s umbrella took the decision to decamp without thinking of the outcome of their decisions, as according to him, they will regret their actions because PDP will emerge victorious in 2023 elections.

Obviously referring to the likes of Senator Kola Balogun, Alhaja Mulikat Akande and some other former PDP members that recently defected to other parties, Kunmi who is the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Inter-Party Affairs said there is no party in the world without internal wrangling, but there was need for resolution within the party, which the defectors did not allow to work.

“Politicians decamping to unpopular parties like NNPP and SDP or the APC from PDP in Oyo State cannot be helped by those parties when the time comes.

“In the 2019 elections, people tried it by defecting to ADP but failed woefully. Let’s forget all grudges and grievances. We need to join hands with our performing Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to move Oyo State forward and vote PDP back to government in Oyo State and also take over government from the gasping APC through our massive vote for PDP in 2023 general elections.

“These members decamping from PDP in Oyo State are not concerned with the overall development going on in the State but in their own selfish interest. It is interesting to note that these are the people who have benefited immensely from the PDP by being voted or appointed into various political offices in the last three administrations but now think the best thing they can do is to destroy the party for the incoming aspirants into various offices in the coming general elections.”

While reacting to a recent issue concerning some elected local government councillors in the State, who were rumored to be complaining about their welfare, Kunmi said the issue was the handiwork of opposition figures in the State.

He enjoined the Councillors and other office holders in the local government to channel their grievances to the right quarters wherever there is any, so as not to allow opposition elements to intrude into their affairs.

“Our political office holders in the Local Governments of Oyo State should also be careful and not allow themselves to be used by this group of ungodly politicians who are not prepared to see anything good in the good work of Engr. Seyi Makinde which has made the people of Oyo State to call on the Governor to govern Oyo State for the second time, because they believe one good term deserves another.

“The Local Governments political office holders should remember that we’ve lost the government of Oyo State for eight years and it took us a very hard work to take it back. We should be very careful of our actions and utterances. The Councillors are advised to calm and continue to give Seyi Makinde’s administration the much deserved cooperation.

“The Governor is highly concerned about their welfare and shall continue to give them more deserved care.They should continue to support, trust and have confidence in him,” he urged.

