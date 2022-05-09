APC’s nomination form outrageous, says Anglican Priest, urges Christians to join politics

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An Anglican Priest, Isaac Awowole, has condemned in strong terms, the high cost of nomination forms for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirants and other categories.

He said most Technocrats and others with good intentions to govern had been deprived of the opportunity because of the outrageous nomination fees for various positions ahead of 2023 general elections.

The Vicar- In-Charge of Emmanuel Anglican church, Edo, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State described God as ultimate giver and taker of positions,hence he said we must acknowledge him in whatever positions we are seeking for.

Ven Awowole in his Sunday Sermon also condemned the inordinate ambitions and do-or-die syndrome in getting to positions of authorities without reference to Almighty God.

The cleric noted with displeasure one year to the end of this present Buhari administration when governance has been abandoned totally for politicking in spite of many challenges still begging for answers like insecurity, ASUU strike, corruption,poor road network,hike in aviation and motor fuel and others. which needed urgent attention by those in corridors of power.

Awowole appealed to God-fearing Christians to come out and join politics and demonstrate righteousness in whatever they do for others to emulate.

