Yul Edochie blasts wife on social media, accuses her of manipulating people against him

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

One of Nollywood’s finest, Yul Edochie has taken to his Instagram page to troll his wife, May Edochie for performing plastic surgeries without his consent.

In a statement placed on his page barely 50mins minutes ago, Edochie said his first wife was using emotional blackmail to pitch people on her side and hate him, saying, ‘enough is enough.”

The statement with caption, 2023 stole my heart and blood read, “but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent.

“Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulations.

“Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy your life secretly.

Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too Long.

I’ve been doing my best to protect your image while you are doing all you can to destroy mine. Enough.”