Popular Nigerian Crooner, Onyeka Onwenu dies at 72

CHINWE IFEZULIKE-ODITA

Nigerian Singer, broadcaster and actress Onyeka Onwenu has died. Daily Champion gathered from Online reports that the famous singer of “One Love, keep us together” slumped and died yesterday evening at a hospital in Lagos after performing at the birthday party of Mrs Stella Okoli.

According to eye witnesses, she was immediately taken to Reddington hospital but she didn’t make it.

Ms Onwenu was a singer, politician, actress and human rights activist who wrote her name firmly on the sands of time.

Born on 31st January, 1952, she became popular first as a broadcaster before delving into music and later on acting and politics. Popularly called “Elegant Stallion” because of her strong stage presence and performance reminiscent of another strong female singer, late “Tina Turner”.

She was once the chairperson of Imo State Council for Arts and culture and was appointed the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of The National Centre for Women Development in 2013.

Onyeka had a retinue of well loved songs to her credit including “One Love”, “Ekwe”, “Ochie Dike”( a song which she sang in honour of her mum and indeed all mums) and “wait for me” which she sang with Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade.

Onyeka is survived by her children and her siblings.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng