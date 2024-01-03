North Central Governors expressed commitment to fight terrorists jointly.

Henry Iyorkase

Governor of Benue State Rev.Fr Hyacinth Alia with his Counterpart of Nasarawa Plateau, as well as Niger States jointly expressed Concerned to collectively resolved to fight against terrorism amongst North Central part of the country.

Governor Alia made restated that constant incessant unprovoked attacks especially in farming Communities is becoming a source of worry resulting to skirmishes and several loss of lives and properties is worrisome something must be done to curtailed the menace.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by the Chief Press Cps Secretary to Governor Mr Tersoo Kula, informed that his boss expressed these concerned when he met his Plateau State counterpart Barr. Caleb manaseh muffwang and entire people of the state for solidarity visit in respect to the program which occurred on the day of Xmas where 200 natives reportedly killed by Suspected armed bandits there.

Earlier, the chairman, North-Central Governor’s Forum and governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, insisted that those who attack innocent people and kill indiscriminately are terrorists and must be treated as such.

He announced a donation of One Hundred Million (₦100,000,000) from the four Governors to the families and the affected communities.

Responding, the host Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang expressed appreciation to his brother Governors for Coming to commiserate with him.

He regretted that his colleague’s visits to him are always to grief, a development he described as unfortunate, adding that he would like to see where the entire country will converge on the Plateau for celebrations but not mourning.