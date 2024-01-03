CMD OF BSUTH Procured equipment, others to treat Cancer.

By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

The newly appointed Chief Medical Director for the Benue State University teaching hospital Dr. Stephen Hwande disclosed that equipment estimated at several costs has been purchased to enhance quality health delivery to the people in the State.

The CMD made the declaration on Tuesday in Makurdi, just as he noted that Cytological machines were already bought to start the process of scrutinize case of curing cervical cancer in the hospital.

Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Dr Stephen Hwande stated this today shortly after presenting gifts to the first baby of the year together with Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Dr. Hwande who explained that cervical cancers start from infections to premalignant lesions before becoming severe said the cytological equipment was effective in arresting the cancer at the premalignant stage.

The Chief Medical Director of BSUTH also said endoscopy, a procedure in which specialized equipment is used to determine whether a patient has ulcer, has fully been restored while the first set of IVF would be carried out in match.

On the outbreak of Lassa Fever, Dr. Hwande said five cases, with one confirmed case, were confined at the isolation center while the hospital has started tracing those who have come in contact with them and giving them preventive and treatment drugs.

The Chief Medical Director of BSUTH assured that the 2024 budget of the hospital would be fully implemented, with the promotion of staff and recruitment of new ones done immediately to enhance service delivery at the institution.

According to him, the first baby of the year, was named master Fanen Taave weighed 3.0 kg born on new year at about 2a.m.