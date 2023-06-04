World Bicycle Day: FCTA moves to Develop Bicycle Lane in Abuja Metropolis

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Administration has resolved to pay attention to the development of the Bicycle lanes already designed in the Abuja Master Plan as it will go a long way to sustain the campaign against climate change by reducing emissions.

In particular, the Administration said the move was informed by the development of bicycle lanes in the provision of the arterial and district infrastructures across the Federal Capital City, Abuja, in furtherance of climate change mitigation and for the comfort of the cyclists.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, made this resolution on Saturday (3/06/23) in Abuja, while flagging off the 2023 World Bicycle Day, with the theme: “Cycling – A Better Way To Enjoy the City”.

He said cycling is a very enjoyable sport and residents will be encouraged to imbibe the culture of using this mode of transportation in the Federal Capital City.

His words: “Cycling can be very intensive as a competitive sport or even for pleasure that you ride to the right and to the left in a very pleasant manner. The benefit of cycling is enormous because it can improve heartbeat, and strengthen the limbs, because of the walkout involved. It is a form of exercise that needs to be promoted.”

Adesola commended the Indian High Commission for its consistently supporting Nigerians in organizing this significant event to mark World Bicycle Day as enshrined in the United Nations declaration.

Also speaking at the event, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Shri G. Balasubramanian, said that the Indian High Commission has in the past five years been assisting in organizing the World Bicycle Day, which is celebrated on June 3 every year.

The occasion was also attended by the representative of the Corps Marshall General of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).