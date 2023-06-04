Champion Newspapers Limited
Women in Engineering Committee (WIE) under the Federation of African Engineering Organizations( FAEO), organises 2nd Edition of Steam Virtual Art Competition in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Special Guest, Former Commissioner for Education  Lagos State, Mrs.  Folashade Adefisayo;  Presenting a Cheque of Two hundred and eighty-Six Us Dollars  ( $286.00)  to the 1st Position in  FAEO- WIE  Virtual Art Completion the Senior Category to. Olumide Sarah Ayomide;   Chairman The Committee in   Women  Engineering  (WIE), Engr Yetunde Holloway; during the 2nd Edition of Steam Virtual Art Competition on Investors and Innovators award, organised by  Women in Engineering Committee (WIE)  Under the Federation of African Engineering Organizations(  FAEO) held at the University of Lagos on 2/6/2023...  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Education. Dr. Adetola Salau; presenting a Cheque of One hundred and forty-Three UsDollar ($143.00) to the 1st Position in  FAEO- WIE  Virtual Art Completion the junior  Category to Nweke Joan; Chairman, the Committee in   Women  Engineering  (WIE), Engr Yetunde Holloway.

L-r … Deputy president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Oguntala; presenting a Cheque of  One hundred Us Dollars  ($100.00)  to the 3rd   position in  FAEO- WIE  Virtual Art Completion the Senior   Category   Ojeyomi Oluwafunmilore  Oluwateniola; Chairman of the Committee in  Women  Engineering  (WIE), Engr Yetunde Holloway.

L-r ...Dr. Oluwatoyin. E. Jegede; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; Vice Chairman (APWEN) Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe;(middle) Joan Nweke; Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Ayodolapo Bello and Teachers with Properties pose with the winners.

From the back L-r Former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Education Dr. Adetola Salau; Former Commissioner for Education  Lagos State, Mrs.  Folashade Adefisayo; Chairman The Committee in   Women  Engineering  (WIE), Engr Yetunde Holloway; Deputy president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Oguntala; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  (APWEN) Lagos Engr  Monsurah Alagbe; all pose with the winners of   FAEO- WIE  Virtual Art Completion.

From the back from  4th  (left)  Chairman The Committee in   Women  Engineering  (WIE), Engr Yetunde Holloway; Deputy president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Oguntala; Former Commissioner for Education  Lagos State, Mrs.  Folashade Adefisayo and others during the 2nd Edition of Steam Virtual Art Competition on Investors and  Innovators award, organised by  Women in Engineering Committee (WIE)  under the Federation of African Engineering Organizations(  FAEO) held at the University of Lagos on 2/6/2023…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

