Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NYSC DG visits hospitilised corps member 

Metro news
By Editor
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja
DIRECTOR-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed  at the weekend visited Corps Member Onuoha Elvis Udodiri AK/22B/2148 who is on admission at the Ibom Hospital in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.
Elvis, who served as INEC adhoc staff during the House of Assembly rerun election in the State was shot on the leg by gunmen at the village hall, Ikot Eduek Itak in Ikono Local Government Area of the State.
Brigadier General Ahmed during his visit commended the hospital management for the prompt and effective treatment being offered the Corps Member, while he prayed for his quick recovery.
The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ini Etukudo expressed delight at the fatherly disposition of the NYSC Director General’s visit to the Corps Member.
He however promised the readiness of the hospital towards providing effective medicare for the gunshot victim
Corps Member Elvis in his response told the Director General that there is a lot tremendous improvement in him. He also appreciated the hospital management, NYSC Director General, NYSC Akwa-Ibom State Coordinator and others for their support. He expressed high hope that he will soon be on his feet again.
Continue Reading
Editor 11984 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Helpline, ROEI Foundations Empower Over 100 Widows, Others…

Governor Nwifuru congratulate Gbajabiamila/Akume on…

World Bicycle Day: FCTA moves to Develop Bicycle Lane in…

Udoh takes over as Perm Sec Federal Ministry of Women…

1 of 330