NYSC DG visits hospitilised corps member 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

DIRECTOR-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed at the weekend visited Corps Member Onuoha Elvis Udodiri AK/22B/2148 who is on admission at the Ibom Hospital in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

Elvis, who served as INEC adhoc staff during the House of Assembly rerun election in the State was shot on the leg by gunmen at the village hall, Ikot Eduek Itak in Ikono Local Government Area of the State.

Brigadier General Ahmed during his visit commended the hospital management for the prompt and effective treatment being offered the Corps Member, while he prayed for his quick recovery.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ini Etukudo expressed delight at the fatherly disposition of the NYSC Director General’s visit to the Corps Member.

He however promised the readiness of the hospital towards providing effective medicare for the gunshot victim

Corps Member Elvis in his response told the Director General that there is a lot tremendous improvement in him. He also appreciated the hospital management, NYSC Director General, NYSC Akwa-Ibom State Coordinator and others for their support. He expressed high hope that he will soon be on his feet again.