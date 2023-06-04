Governor Nwifuru congratulate Gbajabiamila/Akume on appointment as COS and SGF

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The State Chief Executive equally felicitated Mr George Akume, on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This was contained in a Six paragraph Statement issued by Governor Nwifuru in Abakaliki the State capital on Saturday titled “Congratulatory message to the New Federal Government Appointees”

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ebonyi State, I sincerely felicitate with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on your appointment as Chief of Staff to the President.

“In the same vein, I congratulate the former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister for Special Duties, His Excellency, Senator George Akume, on your appointment as Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF by Mr. President’

“To my brother, the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on your appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff, I congratulate you on your well deserved appointment”

The Statement added,”Your appointments came with great joy because of your sterling performances in your various positions of trust”

” I have no doubt that you will perform better in your new responsibilities”

“I therefore commed Mr. President for choosing you to contribute your wealth of experiences in nation building, even as I pray God to give you all the enablements to help Mr. President achieve his campaign promises”