Workers Day: Gov Diri applued workers, urge them to remain Committed

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Bayelsa state governor,Douye Diri has commended workers in the state for their resilience and commitment to duty. The governor said the work of ordinary Nigerians in various capacities has been the main driver of the nation’s economy.

The governor who spoke while addressing workers in peace park opposite government house yenagoa , said this year’s workers day is crucial due to the challenges workers are facing with especial areas like high cost of living.

“He noted that the Bayelsa State government will implement the 35 thousand minimum wage award,as soon as possible.”

He stressed that government has prioritized workers satisfaction in the Moving Forward agenda, He urged workers to recommit to professionalism and the excellence the civil service.

Meanwhile a conducive working environment, he said that the state Secretariat for NLC should be completed in the next two months.

The” governor said he has work out modalities to pay outstanding salary arrears to NDU staff”, and also the pensioners will be given their gratitude and the arrears will be negotiable, noting that he has given clear directives that payment must be prompt.

Meanwhile, Comrade Banbars said after years of neglect, he was glad to have directed the restoration of gratuity payments.

He stressed the need to pay workers their entitlements after years of dedicated services. Already, the gratuity payments have commenced in earnest.

He further commended the State Civil service and noted that major plans have been worked out for more workers training and refresher courses across the state, He said government, as a matter of policy, will ensure that promotions and other incentives continue to be upheld in the service.