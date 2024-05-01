JAMB Clarifies 2024 UTME Result Checking Process

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a statement to clarify the process for checking the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

According to the statement signed by the Board’s Public Communications Adviser, Dr. Abian Benjamin, the only way to check the results is to send “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration.

This method is different from last year’s process, and the results are currently not available on the Board’s website. Candidates are advised to follow the specified method to obtain their results and avoid visiting cybercafes or patronizing third-party entities.

The statement also warned the public to be cautious of individuals parading printed result slips, as the results are not currently available in paper format. This is contrary to what is being circulated on social media.

According to JAMB’s monitoring dashboard, a significant number of candidates have successfully checked their results. However, for those still experiencing difficulties, the Board urges them to follow the correct channel to avoid any issues.

By clarifying the result-checking process, JAMB aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria