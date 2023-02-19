Women’s group supports CBN on new naira policy

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

A women’s group under the banner of ‘Women in Commerce and Industry’ has thrown its support behind the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy on the new naira notes.

The group gave their support in Owerri, Imo state over the weekend, saying it believed the policy would not only help the appreciation of the naira currency but help checkmate the high inflation currently on the neck of Nigerians if managed properly.

The Imo state coordinator of the group, Comfort Adanna Obisike told journalists that the group supports the reform of the financial policy of the country through the naira redesign.

“We support Mr president and the Central Bank and we know that the benefits will manifest in future and will help the nation’s economy grow,” Obisike said.

She went further to say that most people mostly politicians who are now agitating against the policy, think that the policy is intended to prevent their plan of vote buying in the coming elections.

The women coordinator urged Nigerians to disregard the agitation by some politicians against the policy, and assured that “their plan to perpetually keep Nigerians suffering will not work.”

The women’s group observed that some dividends of the policy have started manifesting and noted that “insecurity, kidnapping and other crimes relating to huge sums of money, has drastically reduced.”

“We believe strongly that this will work out well for our economy. What we require now are patience and understanding, and in no distant time the suffering will be over,” the group assured Nigerians.