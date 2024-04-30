We’re pressuring FG to remit mining royalties – Adeleke

.Flags off dualization of Ereja Square – Imo – Ilesa/Akure expressway

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that his administration is mounting pressure on the Federal Government to remit shares of mining royalties on solid minerals to the state.

Speaking at the 2nd Edition Of Ipade Imole, held at Oba Adekunle Aromolaran event centre, Ilesa, Osun State, on Tuesday, Adeleke said that government will set up a taskforce to tackle the illegal mining across the state.

The Governor stressed that his government has also cleared the outstanding service charges inherited from past administrations on the state mining licenses.

He said, ” we have cleared of all outstanding service charges inherited from immediate past Governors on the state mining licenses.

“Our government is setting up taskforce to curtail illegal mining across the state and also holding a Stakeholders’ Conference of the Osun Mining Sector.

“Additionally, we are putting pressure on the Federal Government to remit the share of solid mineral states from the mining royalties being paid to the Federal Government.”

Earlier, Governor Adeleke flagged off the dualization of 6.2 km of Ereeja Square through the brewery to the Ilesa/Akure Expressway.

In his words, “we are here today to officially flag off the dualization of Ereeja Square through brewery to Ilesa/Akure Expressway. The choice of the road was informed by a question of functionality. We focus on easing the burden of motorists and facilitating trade between the Ilesa City Centre and outer areas. We have records of hardship and gridlock encountered by users of this road especially around Ereja Square. A dualised road across that route will open up Ilesa city centre, facilitate trade and ease movement of goods and people.

“And so today, we are flagging off the dualization of this road which by the grace of God shall be completed in 12 months. This road which is 6.2Km length with 9.0m width of each carriageway with a median installed with solar street lights, walkway and a boulevard at some section of the road shall bring out the glory of Ijesha land.

“The Dualization of this road is divided into two sections which will commence simultaneously at a total cost of N16,570,862,248.07. After due compliance with procurement laws, section one of the project was awarded to Horizon Nigeria limited while the second section will be handled by Showie-tee Global Services Limited.”