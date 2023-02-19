2023 Census: FCT Minister Charges Journalists on accurate data reportage 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Malam Mohammed Musa Bello has urged media Professionals to support the National Population Commission, NPC, to achieve reliable, accurate and acceptable, 2023 Population and Housing Census in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister stated this at a one day capacity building workshop organized for Journalists on the conduct and effective reporting of the 2023 Population and Housing Census by National Population Commission in Abuja Nigeria’s capital with the theme: ” Getting the people involved”.

Represented by the Director, Information and Communication of the FCTA, Mr Mohammed Sule Hazat explained that the Administration is working closely with traditional institutions and local authorities in the Territory to fully sensitize the residents especially those in rural communities on the importance of availing themselves and their households for the enumerators to be counted during the exercise.

While urging the participants to pay attention and make judicious use of their time, the Minister explained that the workshop will build in the participants, capacity and the skills to enable them effectively and efficiently reports events, activities geared towards a successful national census.

According to him, ” Without an accurate data of the population and housing demographic in a country, the nation will not be able fully develop because you would have nothing to rely on when planning for the socio-economic and educational development of the country”.

Bello who stated that, the 2023 National Population and Housing Census is critical for the advancement of Nigeria, he stressed that it is, therefore, very important that adequately attention be paid for its conduct in order to ensure its success.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner in charge of FCT, National Population Commission, Mr Joseph Shazin Kwali stated that with the approval of the President for the conduct of the next Population and Housing Census in 2023, preparations are in top gear for the successful implementation of the census project Census which he alluded that it is a national event and is the responsibility of every citizen to participate by presenting themselves to be counted.

Hon Shazin further explained that the Commission will no doubt, need the support of all stakeholders to deliver to the country a credible and reliable data it

can use for sustainable development planning.

He said, ” Over the years, the Commission has invested considerable time and resources planning for the census by drawing from its rich institutional experience spanning two censuses and a pool of tested professionals to give the nation a truly digital and scientific census that will generate data for national planning within the context of our present realities.

I am pleased to inform you all that the outcome of the preparatory activities of the 2023 Population and Housing census has been reassuring. The Commission has successfully demarcated 774 LGAs in all the States of the federation and the FCT”.

The Federal Commissioner while hinted that, the Commission has also conducted the first and the second census pre-test exercises to test the census instruments in preparation for the census added that the trial census has been conducted in June 2022.

He further said that the Commission is on course in its mission of delivering an accurate census to Nigerians and a strategic partnership with the media will form the tripod upon which the census architecture will stand to reach-out to the Nigerian people.

Shazin pointed out that the overarching goal of the workshop is to share with the participants the vision of the Commission and seek their support to ensure broad-based nationa’ cooperation for the implementation of the activities of the National Population Commission, especially the coming census 2023

He again reassured the participants that the Commission will continue to engage them on all activities of the Commission especially, towards the successful conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He reiterated that, getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is a task that must be done and the Commission is committed to

ensuring that everything about the census is done rightly and professionally.