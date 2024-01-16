With assured FG’s financing, Julius Berger will accomplish the reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road — Umahi

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi weekend declared the federal government’s determination to complete the busy Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road saying that the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is the most competent to do the job in the country.

He made the declaration when he and the Minister of Finance/Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun inspected parts of the Abuja-Kaduna section of the dual carriageway.

While explaining that the government and the contractor, Julius Berger have agreed to complete at least 15 kilometres of stretch of the road monthly for the next 24 months, the Works minister said, “We have discussed with Julius Berger and we have come up with a faster construction method that will not just deliver 15km but deliver up to 20km per month. That is what we assure Nigerians. It is only Julius Berger that can do it.

“With assured financing from the Minister of Finance, they are going to do it. We have got a commitment from the Honourable Minister of Finance to make payment, and I am very sure if we pay Julius Berger according to the commitment on funding, it will complete the job.”

Umahi further commended Julius Berger for the palliative work done on the road saying; “some people sent message commending Ministry of Works for the palliative done on the road, I want to thank them (Berger). They have done quite well. There are just two spots that they need to give some attention and we will be happy while the job is going on,” Umahi said.

Continuing, the Minister of Works said: “…initially when we started, Julius Berger had four sections working but we ran into hitches due to funding. Now the Finance Minister has assured us of adequate funding, so we agreed that they are going to go back to four sections. By four sections, we are looking at the completion of 15 kilometres of the road every month. We are now looking at 24 months to finish the project. We are assured of financing by the minister and the contractors have reassured us that they are going to come back. We therefore assure that funding would not be a problem.“

Giving more insight into the project, Umahi said from Abuja to Kaduna was 165km out of which 45km had been done. “From Kaduna to Zaria is completed, we have only 20 kilometres between Zaria and Kano, and then we have 40 or 38 kilometres from zero point,“ he said.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his deep concern on the completion of the road project and has thus, directed that “everything must be done to get the entire project completed.”

In assuring the works minister of the government’s determination to complete the project on schedule, the Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun specifically told the works minister and contractors of the government’s willingness to fund the project.

“We are here to examine and to hear from the contractors and to get their commitment, encourage and support them so as to complete this all-important reconstruction of the Abuja- Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road. They have done over 40 kilometres on this side, we want to urge them to do more. Infrastructure is a critical priority of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.“

Edun further explained that the government intends to raise money for the project and other road projects across the country from different sources.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr Dr Lars Richter thanked the Federal Government for the inspection and assured that the all-important road will be completed on schedule. While giving a narration on the section-by-section progress of the works, he said, “…we are fully committed and ready to implement our acclaimed historical high quality and standards that remain the Julius Berger signature of excellence in contract management and project delivery. We are already on it and given the funding assurances we are getting from our client, we shall give you quality delivery in each section of the road as we make progress to the entire project delivery date.“

Accompanying the Ministers of Works and Finance on the inspection were directors from both the Ministry of Works and Finance.

Managing Director Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr Dr Lars Richter who conducted the two ministers round the project and several other stakeholders.

L-R…Julius Berger’s Executive Project Director, Civil, Engr. Benjamin Bott, Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Works, Mr. Dave Umahi and an official inspecting at a section of the road during the inspection visit by the ministers to the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano project site recently.

