RT. Hon. Comrade Phillip Shaibu: The Torch bearer who brought visibility to the office of the deputy governor in Nigeria

OSAYANDE EDOBOR

When it comes to exceptional leadership and tireless commitment to the welfare of Nigerian students, one name stands out above the rest – RT. Hon. Comrade Phillip Shaibu. From his early days as a student leader to his current role as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Shaibu has consistently displayed remarkable dedication to serving the people and bringing positive change to his community.

Shaibu’s journey as a leader began during his time at the University of Jos, where he was elected as the class representative in his first year. This instinct for leadership propelled him to contest for and win a position in the student representative body to represent Abuja Hostel. His outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to the students’ welfare led to his subsequent election as the Welfare Secretary of the Students’ Union Government (SUG).

During his tenure as the Welfare Secretary, Shaibu initiated a groundbreaking project to refurbish the university’s moribund school buses. Through his efforts, he engaged various transport companies, such as Ifesinachi Motors and Plateau Riders, to support the initiative. As a result, the abandoned buses were revived and started traversing the University of Jos campuses, providing convenient transportation for students. Shaibu’s innovative thinking was further demonstrated by the implementation of a synchronized ticketing system, which he designed to streamline the bus operation.

Shaibu’s passion for advocating for students’ rights and welfare continued to grow, leading him to be elected as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone C coordinator in his third year. As the coordinator, he led the famous Nigerian Students March of “Abacha Must Go” in the Zone. This landed him in Jos prisons alongside those accused of staging a coup against Abacha such as Oladipo Diya, etc.

It was during his term as NANS President in 2000 that Shaibu truly made a significant impact. He fearlessly led protests and negotiations that resulted in the reinstatement of over 700 Nigerian students who had been unjustly expelled and rusticated during the oppressive military regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.

Shaibu’s ability to foster beneficial partnerships came to the forefront during his negotiation with Julius Berger, a construction company responsible for the Jos-Bauchi road. Through his efforts, the company generously donated a kilometer of road to the University of Jos, demonstrating Shaibu’s unwavering dedication to improving educational infrastructure.

His contributions did not stop there. Shaibu spearheaded negotiations with the federal government, advocating for an increase in the allowance of Corps members from #3,500 to #7,000. His efforts were not only successful but also brought him visibility across the nation, showcasing his leadership skills and commitment to bettering the lives of others.

Shaibu’s exceptional track record led to his election as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly in 2007, where he served two terms and swiftly became a prominent and influential member of the House. As the Majority Leader, he fearlessly voiced the concerns of his constituents and championed various causes within Edo state, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

In 2015, Shaibu’s leadership abilities were once again recognized, and he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives. Even before his inauguration, he displayed his selflessness and commitment to the greater good by moving the motion to nominate Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker.

Many still wonder why Comrade Shaibu has remained the most vocal and visible Deputy governor in Nigeria’s democratic history but are unaware that it is through these remarkable achievements that Shaibu truly brought visibility to the office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State and Nigeria when he was elected.

While many deputy governors may go unnoticed, some as acting governors, Shaibu’s extraordinary pedigree and unwavering commitment to serving the people have set him apart. His remarkable journey from university leadership to becoming a prominent political leader is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to the progress of his community, state, and country.

Hon. Comrade Phillip Shaibu is a true torchbearer, illuminating the path for future leaders and embodying the true essence of servant leadership. His unwavering commitment to progress, advocacy for the welfare and rights of Nigerian students, and his outstanding contributions to the growth of Edo State and Nigeria as a whole make him a remarkable leader who has brought much-needed visibility to the office of the Deputy Governor.

Osayande Edobor, writes in from Benin-City, Edo State

