MC Day, a young dynamic versatile MC showcases Afropiano Festival as an unforgettable experience in Lagos

Skilled and versatile Olumide Samson Olagoke popularly known as MC Day, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry has created a niche for himself with over 10 years of experience and recently rounded up one of his hottest major events, the Afropiano Festival in Lagos, Nigeria.

With a tapestry of talent and boundless creativity, the tantalizing glimpse into MC Day’s visionary leadership showcases the astounding potential of Nigeria’s entertainment industry and is ready to take the entertainment industry beyond the wider imagination.

MC Day who is the visionary founder of Karaoke Show rated the Afro Festival Show as the best of its kind with the presence of some hottest Amapiano & Afrobeats artists and DJs all over the globe. So a dynamic and unforgettable day of music, food and cultural celebration.

As the host / MC / Hypman of the day cum artists liaison officer, MC Day was so elated seeing different performances, dancing competitions, and artists performances. The likes of DJ Tango Supreme, Nasboi, CDQ, DJ Scratch from the United States of America, and France Sa, among others, grace the event

In a stunning entertainment coup, MC Day, the dynamic versatile MC coach emerges as the visionary president with the aim of driving the Nigerian entertainment industry towards unprecedented success. Brace yourself for an extraordinary revolution to reshape Nigeria’s entertainment landscape and captivate the world.

