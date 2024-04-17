OLENG’s Dynamic Transformation: Formerly “Rehmahz” now “Oleng”

In the pursuit of music excellence, there is no room for complacency. It requires a hunger for growth and a commitment to never stop learning.

Exciting news for fans of OLENG as the artist announces a significant evolution with a name change. But this isn’t just a simple rebranding – it signifies a profound shift towards a new creative direction.

Marvel Ahonye Onah, a talented Nigerian gospel star formerly known as Rehmahz, has recently switched his stage name to Oleng.

OLENG, now embracing his new side, is crossing boundaries and showcasing his multifaceted talents in songwriting, music production, and creative direction. This Avant-Garde moment has been long-awaited, and fans can expect an exhilarating voyage into the unknown as OLENG’s diverse talents come to the forefront.

Not only is Oleng a talented vocalist, but he also showcases his music production skills by producing most of his records.

As he looks forward to the future, Oleng is bringing an upgraded version to his legacy of excellence and fans globally are thrilled to experience this new version.

Oleng’s journey as a gospel star has gone global and with his unique sound. He has captivated audiences around the world, making him a trending force.

Stay tuned as we embark on this exciting journey with OLENG and discover the limitless potential of this innovative artist.

