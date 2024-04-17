Alliance for Justice, Advocacy and Humanitarian Foundation decries populating nation’s prison with innocent people

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

A group, Alliance for Justice, Advocacy and Humanitarian Foundation(AHAJF), on Wednesday said the nation’s prison system was populated with innocent people.

The group alleged that there are people behind bars for the reason that is not the right reason and vowed to ensure justice for them.

President of the group, Dr. Martins Itumoh stated this during advocacy visit to the state Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Samson Nwafor in his office at Dr. Sam Egwu press centre, Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that the association would collaborate with relevant organizations including NUJ to get justice for those who are behind bars for the offence they didn’t commit.

Itumoh also vowed that the association will also fight against irregularities in the country.

“Our prison system especially in developing countries is populated with innocent people.

“Even abroad yes, you have people who are innocent and they are in prison but the proportion of innocent people in prison is significantly higher in Africa and I think that it is why Jesus said that if people who deserve to be in prison and they are not, they will cause more trouble and other people will lose their lives.

“There are people that are behind bars for a reason that is not the right reason and these are the people we also hope to come to their aid and do whatever we can to give them support.

“When they are behind bars and we are praying, the only way God will respond to that prayer is if there are people outside that will come to their aid.

“So, one of things we will be trying to do is to seek partnership with other organizations to facilitate us with the abilities to speak for those who do not have anyone to speak on their behalf.

“On our own part, we will be collaborating seriously with you the NUJ for instance, to improve on our investigative journalism”, he stated.

The group’s Director of Operations, Monday Eze expressed dismay on alleged extortions of people of Ebonyi State and arbitrary charges by some agencies in the state to render services that supposed to be free to the people.

He noted that the group has written to the state government for partnership to enable it to hold some agencies in the state accountable.

He said “in Ebonyi, people are still asked to pay for light prepaid meter, estimated billing is also done in Ebonyi State and we don’t want it because these are the ways Ebonyi people are shortchanged”.

Receiving the group, the NUJ Chairman, Comrade Samson Nwafor commended them for taking the bold decision to advocate for people who don’t have the wherewithal to advocate for themselves.

He opined that the job of the group is like that of journalists who render free services to the society and assured that the NUJ and the group will collaborate for humanitarian services to better the state and the country.