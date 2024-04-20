Why we picketed Heritage bank—-NUBIFIE

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Banks,Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees(NUBIFIE) has cited the alleged clandestine sacking of 1000 support workers,as the reason the union picketed the bank’s headquarters at Victoria Island Lagos on Thursday.

The union also alleged other forms of unfair labour practices perpetrated by management against the workers.

NUBIFIE members stormed the premises of the bank in the early hours of Thursday and barricaded all entrances, thus disrupting business activities and denying the workers access to their various offices.

The protesters carried placards and sang solidarity songs,denouncing alleged highhandedness of management.

The inscriptions on some of the placards read :”Sacking of over 1000 Heritage bank Support Staff callous”;”CBN call Akinola George Taylor to order”; “NUBIFIE say no to slavery in Heritage bank”;” 15 years of working with Heritage bank=N90,000″; “Stop sabotage of Federal Government Wage Award Intervention”.

The National President of NUBIFIE, Comrade Anthony Abakpa lamented that the bank did not follow due process before taking the unilateral action.

” They threw them out without negotiations, without discussion,we say no to that”,Abakpa said.

He assured that the Union would vigorously intensify its demand for justice,even as he called on the management of the bank to do the needful.

Daily Champion’s effort to speak with the bank’s management was not fruitful as those present during the rally,were not willing to make any comment