Lagos govt parades 10 suspects terrorising motorists on Cele/Oshodi Expressway

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Government on Friday arrested 10 suspects parading themselves as staff of the Ministry of Transportation who engaged in impounding vehicles at Cele Bus Stop on Apapa/Oshodi Expressway.

They were paraded at the Ministry of Transportation building, Alausa, Secretariat, Ikeja. The suspects are nine males and one female.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa, the fake staff were arrested on Friday afternoon by a committee set up by the governor to monitor activities of touts impersonating Lagos state workers.

Items such as fake Lagos State tickets and Identification cards were found on them. The permanent secretary said a towing vehicle which the touts used to tow vehicles of any motorist they arrested was also seized by the task force.

Musa said the arrest followed several complaints by the public on activities of touts across the state disguising themselves as staff of the ministry to impound vehicles and extort motorists.

“ We have received various complaints concerning activities of fake MOT staff who are extorting motorists. The governor set up a committee to look into this which led to the arrest of these touts. They have fake ID cards and tickets. They also have a towing vehicle they used,” he said.

He added that the culprits would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“As a government, we don’t condone activities of touts. They do not work for us. When you see such people, Lagosians should call our number or send a message to us. We are going to eradicate them one by one and they will face the law,” Musa said.

One of the arrested touts, Bunmi James said they were recruited by one Adebayo James who claimed to be a staff of MOT but is now at large.