JUST IN: Tunde Onakoya breaks world record for longest chess marathon

Tunde Onakoya, the Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate, has broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest chess marathon.

The Nigerian achieved the feat in the early hours of Saturday after surpassing the 56-hour mark.

The previous record stood at 56 hr 09 min 37 seconds. Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, two Norwegians, set the record on November 11, 2018.

Despite setting a new record, the Nigerian chess expert aims to play for 58 hours without losing a single game.

Before embarking on the attempt on April 17, Onakoya said he hoped to empower illiterate children across Africa through the feat.

“Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education. You guys have been rock solid for me through the years,” he said.

The advocate added that the “ultimate goal” of his attempt is to raise the sum of $1,000,000.

He said the money will be used to “transform the lives of undeserved children across Africa.”

“Tunde’s courageous endeavour to set a Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon is not only a testament to his dedication but also a beacon of hope for underserved children across Africa,” he said in a statement.

“With the ultimate goal of fundraising $1,000,000 to advance the education of these deserving individuals, every contribution, whether big or small, brings us closer to realizing this noble vision.

“Let us unite in support of this noble cause. Together, we are not only witnessing a historic moment but also contributing to a cause that empowers and transforms the lives of children.

“Your generosity and commitment are invaluable as we strive to make a meaningful difference through the power of chess and education.”

As of the time of this report, the fundraiser has garnered over $94,000.

Onakoya’s feat is, however, subject to confirmation by the prestigious British reference book.